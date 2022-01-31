Finns to end virus restrictions next month

Marin said her Social Democratic-led government would negotiate with the other parties in parliament the timetable for the removal of the restrictions.

At the same time, border controls at the internal borders between Finland and the other Schengen countries end Monday. That restriction was introduced at the end of December to slow down the spread of the omicron variant. Travelers coming from outside the EU will continue to meet border controls at least until Feb. 14. February, Finnish broadcaster YLE said.