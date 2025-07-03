Finnish media says several people have been stabbed in the southern city of Tempere

Yle said that one person was detained, without giving further details.

Video by Yle showed heavy police presence and ambulances in front of the cordoned-off mall.

Daily Finnish paper Aamulehti reported that police blocked all doors of the Ratine shopping mall and people weren't allowed to enter or leave the center. Witnesses of the attack were taken to the second floor of the mall for questioning.

Yle also reported that employees from the social and crisis emergency services had arrived at the mall to attend to victims and bystanders.