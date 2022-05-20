Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies

CEO Mika Wiljanen called the cutoff “highly regrettable.”

But “provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months,” Wiljanen said.

Natural gas accounted for just 6% of Finland's total energy consumption in 2020, Finnish broadcaster YLE said. Almost all is imported from Russia. That pales in comparison to big customers like Italy and Germany, who get 40% and 35% of their gas from Russia, respectively.

According to Gasum, Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said in April that future payments in the supply contract be made in rubles instead of euros.

It comes after Finland, along with Sweden, applied to join the NATO military organization, marking one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of Russia's war on Ukraine that could rewrite Europe's security map.

Meanwhile, Italian company Eni said Tuesday that it was moving to follow Putin's decree “in view of the imminent payment due in the coming days" but did not agree with the changes.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has said he believes it is a violation of the contract, and has called on the European Commission to make a ruling so companies know if compliance violates sanctions.