Finland picks Lockheed Martin F-35A in $11B defense deal

The Defense Ministry said Friday that the price tag for the deal with Lockheed Martin includes training and other equipment.

The U.S. aerospace, arms and defense company said in a statement it was “honored" the Finnish government picked the F-35 “through its thorough, open competition.”

Lockheed Martin said the deal would include “a robust weapons package, a sustainment solution tailored to Finland’s unique security of supply requirements, as well as a comprehensive training program.”

Direct procurement from Lockheed, including weapons, is worth about 8.4 billion euros with the additional 1.6 billion earmarked for the weapons package optimization, equipment, construction of hangars and future amendments, the Finnish government said.

Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, commander of the Finnish air force, said the F-35 was chosen for its performance in combat, reconnaissance and survival capability.

European Union member Finland is a militarily non-aligned nation but closely cooperates with NATO in a way similar to neighboring Sweden.

Switzerland, another militarily non-aligned European country, and NATO members Denmark and Norway previously decided to buy the F-35.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with Russia, has increased its bilateral defense and military cooperation with Sweden, Norway and the United States in the past few years.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin said Friday that there are currently more than 730 F-35s in service worldwide.

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed to this report.