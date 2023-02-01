Finland ends infertility requirement for transgender people

The amendments, which are expected to take effect as soon as possible, also abolish a provision that required transgender people to provide a medical certificate proving they were infertile or sterilized before the government would recognize their gender identity. That part of the existing law was intended to keep transgender individuals from having children.

Finland’s 200-seat parliament, the Eduskunta, voted 113-69 in favor of making the changes, which lawmakers fiercely debated in recent months.