Fines for swearing are reduced after backlash from Formula 1 drivers

"As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in the announcement ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Ben Sulayem signaled before the Miami Grand Prix that changes would be made around the misconduct penalties, which were instituted for 2025 to allow for larger fines and suspensions for drivers who swear repeatedly.

F1 drivers and others across the various events the FIA governs reacted negatively, prompting what Ben Sulayem called “an extensive and collaborative review.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing