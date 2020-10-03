Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic to win Preakness

Swiss Skydiver beating Authentic and Thousand Words denied trainer Bob Baffert what would have been a record-breaking eighth Preakness win. Baffert was looking for his 17th victory in a Triple Crown race.

The Preakness was run with only owners, trainers and essential personnel in attendance, a far cry from the usual mid-May party with patrons in fancy hats and suits in some areas of the track and revelers in shorts and T-shirts in the infield.

Even after canceling the annual infield concert and festivities, the Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group that owns Pimlico hoped back in the spring that moving the race to the fall would allow for the possibility of having fans. Instead, all three Triple Crown races — run out of order for the first time since the 1930s — went on without them.

There was also no Triple Crown sweep for the 40th time in the past 42 years, when Authentic beat Belmont winner Tiz the Law in the Derby. Trainer Bob Baffert wheeled Authentic back for the Preakness, but a rematch will have to wait for the Breeders’ Cup Classic Nov. 7 after Barclay Tagg gave Tiz the Law a rest to point him to that $6 million race.

Empty seats are seen ahead of the 145th Preakness horse race, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Betting windows are closed ahead of the 145th Preakness horse race, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Teller windows are seen ahead of the 145th Preakness horse race, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass