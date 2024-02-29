Filipowski in action after getting hurt in court-storming incident, No. 10 Duke beats Louisville

Filipowski was on the court for pregame stretching with teammates on Wednesday and announced in the starting lineup about a half hour before tipoff.

Jeremy Roach scored 19 points, Mark Mitchell added 17 and Jared McCain 14 as the Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the sixth time in seven games. Duke is one game behind conference-leading North Carolina with three regular-season games remaining for both teams.

Tre White scored 15 points for Louisville (8-20, 3-13), which lost its fourth straight. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Ty-Laur Johnson each added 11 points. The Cardinals have lost 20 games for the second consecutive season.

Roach connected on the first two of Duke’s three 3-pointers in a 54-second span of the first half, giving the Blue Devils a 26-13 lead.

Duke led 36-23 at halftime. Louisville was slowed by 29% shooting from the field.

The Blue Devils routinely had high-percentage shots and racked up 23 assists, the team's most in ACC action this season.

Filipowski has never missed a game in his two college seasons, playing in 64 contests. He didn’t seem hampered by the knee injury sustained over the weekend. … Duke played without freshman guard Caleb Foster, who was wearing a boot on his right foot. He had played in all 27 previous games, making 15 starts. He averages 7.7 points per game.

Louisville: The Cardinals have hit the brakes offensively after opening February with their best stretches of offense this season. Making just 3 of 17 attempts from 3-point range wasn’t going to be a winning recipe, and the Cardinals will likely be hard-pressed to make it out of the ACC basement.

Duke: The Blue Devils didn’t seem distracted by the much-debated court-storming issue that was part of the college basketball conversation in recent days after the incident last weekend. After three consecutive road games, Duke wasn’t threatened in what became a runaway victory. The Blue Devils have won seven ACC games by 14 or more points.

Louisville: Home against Syracuse on Saturday.

Duke: Home against Virginia on Saturday.

