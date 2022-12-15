Fiji parties say election count should stop after glitch

Rabuka said he didn't have faith in the vote count after the glitch, and that results from party observers at polling stations didn't match those provided by election officials.

“We now call for an immediate halt in the tallying of votes until an urgent forensic audit of the election system is conducted," Rabuka told reporters at a press conference, where he was joined by three leaders of minor parties.

He said the the glitch had “called into serious question the integrity of the whole entire system.”

At an earlier press conference, Election Supervisor Mohammad Saneem had said they'd found an anomaly which had affected the app.

“We had to delete the data that had been published, and then we had to then re-upload the data on the app,” Saneem said.

Full results aren't expected for several days.

Fiji is known abroad as a tourist paradise that is dotted with pristine beaches and filled with friendly, relaxed people.

However, the past few years have proved tough for many people in the nation of just under 1 million, after tourism evaporated when COVID-19 hit and the economy tanked.

The World Bank estimates the nation’s poverty rate is about 24%.

Bainimarama first seized the top job by force in 2006 and later refashioned himself as a democratic leader by introducing a new constitution and winning elections in 2014 and again — but by a reduced margin — in 2018.

After leading back-to-back coups in 1987, Rabuka was later elected prime minister in the 1990s, serving seven years in the role.

Before this year's election, Fijian authorities enlisted an extra 1,500 police to ensure voting went smoothly.

Immediately after polls closed, Rabuka had said he liked his chances, and was “feeling great and getting better.”

But he'd cautioned that Bainimarama might not accept a losing result, and might try to seek recourse through a court dispute process.

Bainimarama appeared to be in no mood to answer questions from reporters on Wednesday after questioning the intelligence of one reporter before brushing aside other questions.