Fighting resumes in South Sudan, threatens peace agreement

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S., the U.K. and Norway — the troika supporting South Sudan's peace deal — said they were concerned that the fighting threatens to undermine the government's unity.

“With less than a year left of the transitional period, whole-hearted commitment is critical to get us past the finish line,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, recent events signal the opposite.”

There were high hopes for peace and stability once oil-rich South Sudan gained its long-fought independence from Sudan in 2011. But the country slid into civil war in December 2013 largely based on ethnic divisions when forces loyal to Kiir started battling those loyal to Machar.

The rivals reached signed a peace agreement in 2018, with Machar returning as Kiir's deputy. But challenges remain, including the government's failure to implement promised reforms including completing the unification of the army command.

A group of United Nations experts warned in a report last year that “the stability of South Sudan has remained at risk" as a result of missed deadlines and political gridlock on key issues in the unity government’s agreement.