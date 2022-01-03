Fighting intensifies in eastern Colombia; at least 16 killed

The killings mark a setback for Colombia's government, which was able to bring down homicide rates in much of the country following a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. But it is now struggling to control violence in rural pockets of the country where smaller rebel groups and drug trafficking organizations are fighting over smuggling routes, coca fields, illegal mines and other assets.

Arauca is home to some of Colombia’s largest oil wells and is also crossed by a pipeline that is regularly attacked by rebel groups who steal its oil. The state borders Venezuela and drug trafficking groups have been fighting over its smuggling routes for decades.