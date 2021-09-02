Fighting in Yemen's central Province kills 28 in one day

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the north, forcing the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee.

The Saudi-led coalition, backed at the time by the U.S., entered the war to try to restore Hadi to power. A relentless air campaign and ground fighting has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

It has also created smaller, parallel conflicts, between militants and different factions inside the country.

On Sunday, a missile and drone attack on a key military base in Yemen’s south killed at least 30 troops, a Yemeni military spokesman said. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s civil war in recent years. At least 64 people were wounded in the attack on on Al-Anad Air Base in the province of Lahj. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.