Fighting breaks out between Turkey and Georgia fans inside stadium at Euro 2024

Fighting has broken out between fans of Turkey and Georgia inside Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion ahead of the teams’ European Championship match

By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Fighting broke out between fans of Turkey and Georgia inside Dortmund's Westfalenstadion ahead of the teams' European Championship match on Tuesday.

The brawling took place at ground level in one corner of the stadium, with supporters seen throwing punches and objects at each other as security attempted to intervene in pouring rain.

The fighting stopped when police officers in riot gear came between them. A thick line of officers remained in place, with some standing in the stairwell alongside Georgia fans.

The nations, which are meeting in Group F of Euro 2024, share a border of around 270 kilometers (170 miles). There had been no sign of any disorder earlier in the day as both sets of fans mixed in Dortmund's city center.

Driving rain forced fans with seats in lower levels of the stadium to take cover. Some fan zones around Germany are not opening Tuesday because of the forecast inclement weather.

It is Georgia's first ever match at a major soccer tournament.

