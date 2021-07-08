Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania

“Our press conference was interrupted by a real call....You see, everything works great. I can confirm that the fighter jets took off in less than 15 minutes" of receiving the alarm, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT quoted Nauseda as saying after the incident. "Thanks to Pedro (Sánchez), we have really seen how our air policing mission works.”

Sánchez told reporters when the news conference resumed: “We have seen a real case of what usually happens that precisely justifies the presence of Spanish troops with the seven Eurofighters in Lithuania.”

The three Baltic nations — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — joined NATO in 2004 and have no fighter jets of their own. NATO has the responsibility of policing their airspace on a rotational four-month basis from the base in Siualiai and in Amari, Estonia.

Aircraft that member nations assign to NATO missions are on standby around the clock every day of the year. They were scrambled about 400 times in Europe last year, mostly in response to movements by Russian warplanes.

“This demonstrates once again the importance of NATO’s air policing mission, which has been running for 60 years to keep our skies safe. It also shows the skills of our pilots and the close coordination among NATO allies,” NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas confirmed that an alarm signal was triggered at the base in his country and posted a video on Facebook of one of the departing Spanish fighters.

Sánchez is on the final day of a three-day trip to the Baltic region and earlier met with officials in Estonia and Latvia.

Cook reported from Brussels. Artiz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.

Commander of the Lithuanian Air Force Col. Dainius Guzas, left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pose for photographers during a visit to the military air force base at Siauliai, some 220 kms (136,7 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, center, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, right, speaks with Commander of the NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission Lieutenant Colonel Bayardo Abos Alvares-Buiza, left, during a visit to the military air force base at Siauliai, some 220 kms (136,7 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Spain's Eurofighter Typhoon jet fighter pilot prepares for take off during NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission during the Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visit at the Siauliai military air force base some 220 kms (136,7 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez walk past Spain's soldiers at the Siauliai military air force base some 220 kms (136,7 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis