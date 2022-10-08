FIFA won't sanction Indonesia over fatal crush, Widodo says

Indonesia’s national soccer association, known locally as PSSI, has long struggled to manage the game domestically.

Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around longstanding problems that have blighted the sport in the nation, home to more than 277 million people.

The deadly crush at is a tragic reminder, however, that Indonesia is one of the most dangerous countries in which to attend a game.

Since last week, the domestic league has been suspended. Widodo has ordered the sports minister, the national police chief and the soccer federation to conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly stadium crush.

He said on Friday that Indonesian government has agreed to take collaborative measures with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to improve stadium safety to prevent another tragedy.

“FIFA, together with the government will set a transformation team for Indonesian football,” Widodo said, adding that Infantino would also to visit Indonesia in the near future.

He said that FIFA will be based in Indonesia during these processes to improve safety standards at all football stadiums across the country, formulate security procedures and protocols for the police based on international standards, take feedback from Indonesian football clubs and fans, regulate season calendar under risk-based considerations as well as to involve experts from various fields for advice.

