FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period

FIFA's revenues will rise to about $2.5 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA was prepared to use that cash to help members through uncertainty in 2020 when national team soccer and World Cup qualifying games were almost entirely shut down.

Revenues are likely to approach $10 billion for the next four years thanks to a new financial strategy for women's soccer and the expanded 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Separate sponsor deals for women's soccer are being signed for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 2026 men's tournament will have 48 teams instead of 32.

FIFA has an almost blank slate for the 2026 edition with top-tier sponsors Coca-Cola, Adidas and Wanda the only deals currently extended.

