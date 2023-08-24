BreakingNews
Very hot, humid today; Excessive Heat Warning, Watch in effect this afternoon

FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final

FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales for his behavior at the Women’s World Cup final

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
X

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales on Thursday for his behavior at the Women’s World Cup final.

The soccer body's disciplinary committee will weigh if Rubiales violated "the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony on Sunday after the country’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney, Australia.

Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofía standing nearby.

Hermoso has said she did not like the kiss and the national players' union representing her — which Rubiales once led — called Wednesday for his conduct to not go unpunished.

FIFA responded Thursday.

“FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary,” the soccer body said.

FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling. The body's disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

___

AP Women's World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and...
2
Bans on diverse picture books? Young kids need to see their families...
3
Firefighters in Greece struggle to control blazes in country's...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street mixed early as Nvidia pushes Nasdaq...
5
Mercenary chief Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top