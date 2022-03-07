FIFA lets foreign players leave Russian clubs until June

“It will be hard for players to find employment for the remainder of the season with uncertainty looming over them and, within a few weeks, they will be in a very difficult situation once again,” the Netherlands-based union said in a statement.

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, FIFA suspended the country's teams from international soccer games last week but has yet to suspend its soccer federation or officials.

But the umbrella organization representing European leagues has already expelled Russia’s top leagues as members.

There are hundreds of foreign players in Russia who would typically not be able to leave their clubs or sign for new ones outside the two transfer trading periods in the year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia staged the 2018 World Cup. FIFA has declined to respond to questions from The Associated Press in detail about Russia over the last week or whether Infantino has been in contact with Putin, who awarded him Russia’s Order of Friendship medal.

Russian clubs are already seeing foreigners leave, including two German coaches. Daniel Farke quit Krasnodar after seven weeks in the job and Markus Gisdol left Lokomotiv Moscow.

With players and coaches at Ukrainian clubs facing so much uncertainty, FIFPRO said it was “essential that UEFA and FIFA widen professional football’s response to the war by establishing a fund to support all those in the industry who are affected.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports