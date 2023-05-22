FIFA extends rule to let players, coaches suspend contracts with Ukrainian, Russian clubs

FIFA first passed the temporary measure less than two weeks after Russia's war in Ukraine started in February 2022, saying it was “to protect foreign players and coaches who have left the territory of Ukraine or Russia due to the conflict and who do not wish to currently return in view of the circumstances.”

It was renewed one year ago and will now be extended through June 2024, though not for players and coaches who joined clubs in those countries or extended their existing contracts after the first FIFA decision in March last year.