FIFA extends investigation of underage sexual abuse in Gabon

FIFA said its ethics committee opened formal proceedings against Patrick Assoumou Eyi, league official Serge Mombo and coaches Triphel Mabicka and Orphée Mickala. Eyi is a former national under-17 team coach who is accused of raping boys.

The investigation was opened after British daily The Guardian in December reported statements by alleged victims. They said they were lured to Eyi's home which he called the "Garden of Eden."