Fiery train crash in Greece kills 16, hurts at least 85

Rescuers wearing head lamps worked in thick smoke, pulling pieces of mangled sheet metal from the crashed rail cars to search for trapped people.

“It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night... It’s hard to describe the scene,” Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the central Thessaly area, told state-run television. “The front section of the train was smashed ... We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There's debris flung all around the crash site.”