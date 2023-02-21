Fidelity Charitable's $11.2B in grants in 2022 breaks record

The record-breaking numbers from 2022 show that while donors were concerned about the impact of inflation and the economy, Pruitt said they decided to "put that concern into action." They are also a sign that donor-advised funds can be used as a " ready reserve " for increased donations when needed, he added.

William Foster, managing partner at the nonprofit adviser The Bridgespan Group, said that though 2022 data is not yet finalized, his research shows that donors are increasingly motivated to give and that they are finding new ways to do it. Foster said the trend in collaborative giving continued last year, where individual donors team up or work through an intermediary to provide ambitious donations to tackle big issues.

“There’s always a fear that there’s one more question that can be asked or one other cause or organization that might be better around the corner,” Foster said. “The truth is that you only become a better philanthropist by being active today. Typically, acting today does not come at the opportunity cost of what you might do in the future. If anything, it opens doors to more opportunity.”

According to Fidelity Charitable’s report, the three most popular grantees in 2022 were Doctors Without Borders USA, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and World Central Kitchen, which moved from No. 26 in 2021 to No. 3 last year.

In terms of charitable sectors, donations to most sectors remained the same in 2022, with grants to human services and arts and culture each dipping by 1% and grants to religion and international affairs climbing by 1%.

