Fetterman, Pa. Democrat running for Senate, suffered stroke

John Fetterman arrives at the Holy Hound Tap Room in downtown York, Pa., Thursday, May. 12, 2022. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

Nation & World
By MARC LEVY, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery,” the campaign said Sunday.

In a statement, the campaign said Fetterman, 52, wasn't feeling well Friday and went to the hospital. “The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage," the statement says.

The news come just days ahead of Tuesday's primary. Fetterman is considered the leading candidate in the four-person Democratic field.

John Fetterman speaks to supporters at the Holy Hound Tap Room in downtown York, Pa., on Thursday, May. 12, 2022, while campaigning for U.S. Senate seat. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

Credit: Mark Pynes

