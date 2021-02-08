Fetterman makes it official: He'll run for US Senate in 2022

It was there that the Harvard-educated Fetterman became something of a street fighter for progressive values, as well as a minor media star for his work.

“What I bring is a 20-year record of consistency in embracing the same core issues that the Democratic Party has come to embrace,” Fetterman said in a recent interview.

In 2010, he was arrested for refusing to leave the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s corporate headquarters in protest over the closing of a hospital in Braddock, a cause that raised broader issues about inequality and the lack of access to health care.

Later, he performed same-sex marriage ceremonies in his home before a federal judge’s ruling made it legal in Pennsylvania.

Including his loss in the Democratic primary in 2016's Senate race, he is a veteran of two statewide campaigns, is an ever-present guest on cable news shows and has a huge social media following.

On TV and on Twitter, he has taken on Trump with gusto, attacking falsehoods about voter fraud peddled by Trump and Republicans after the November election.

Besides the party's bedrock issues, he is a fervent advocate for legalizing marijuana, criticizing the war on "a plant" as pointless, counterproductive and disproportionately inflicting criminal records onto Black people.