Fetterman: '100% able' to run for Pa. Senate after stroke

Democrats and Republicans alike have closely watched Fetterman's recovery. Democratic hopes to maintain — or even expand — their fragile Senate majority hinge on the party’s ability to capture the seat held by Republican Pat Toomey, who is retiring.

Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show," and Republican groups have tried to raise questions about Fetterman's status, posting a fake “Have You Seen This Person?” poster online that shows Fetterman’s face underneath and says, “Last Seen: 05/13/2022.”

Despite Fetterman's absence, he is ahead of the largely self-funded Oz in fundraising. Fetterman had $5.5 million on hand as of June 30, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, had $1.1 million on hand.

Fetterman said he walks several miles every day and did not lose any memory as a result of the stroke. In the 20-minute interview with the newspaper, Fetterman used closed-captioning to ensure he did not miss any words, a campaign spokesperson told the Post-Gazette.

Fetterman has been recovering at home but working daily with campaign aides, meeting via video with donors and trolling Oz with viral social media posts emphasizing the doctor's recent move from New Jersey.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics