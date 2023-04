Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported

Passengers were initially kept onboard. One passenger suffered a medical emergency unrelated to the grounding and necessitated an evacuation, the agency said.

Kitsap Transit was taking people from the Walla Walla and transporting them to Bremerton using a passenger-only ferry, the agency announced shortly after 8 p.m., right around low tide.

“We’re working on a plan for the vehicles onboard so passengers can retrieve them tomorrow,” it added.

A photo taken by a Coast Guard officer showed the vessel near the shore as people looked at it from the beach and snapped pictures. A tug was positioned at one end of the ferry with an apparent Coast Guard boat nearby.

“No pollution or hull damage detected at this time,” the state Department of Ecology reported. “Ecology responders on the way to the scene.”

The Seattle-Bremerton route was out of service until further notice, the Department of Transportation said on its website.

The website lists the Walla Walla as a four-engine, jumbo class ferry with a maximum capacity of 2,000 passengers and 188 vehicles. It is 440 feet (134 meters) in length with a draft of 18 feet (5.4 meters).

The Walla Walla was constructed in 1973 in Seattle and rebuilt in 2003, according to the site.