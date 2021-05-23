Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of Monaco GP after taking pole

As drivers embarked on their warmup laps a short time earlier, Leclerc complained about the gearbox and went back to the garage.

“We have an issue, we are not going to the grid, we try to fix it here. We will not make it to the grid," Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekie told race director Michael Masi on the radio.

The race director decided not to move Red Bull driver Max Verstappen up from second to pole and left that space blank, giving Valtteri Bottas more room to overtake Verstappen at the start.

All drivers effectively moved up a place, with world champion Lewis Hamilton starting sixth after qualifying a lowly seventh.

In a dramatic qualifying session on Saturday, Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing and also became the first driver from Monaco to take pole here.

Prince Albert, whose hilltop palace overlooks the track and who is close to Leclerc, attended the race and gave Leclerc a consoling hug.

Fans returned, but in small numbers and many hoisted flags and banners in support of Leclerc.

Before the race, the 23-year-old waved at what he calls his “neighbors” as they leaned out of windows and brandished red-and-white Monaco flags.

“Charles L’Eclair” (Charles Lightning) read one banner, a word play on his name and renowned speed.

But he has no luck at the venue.

Two years ago, Leclerc retired early in his first season at Ferrari.

