Ferrari earnings surge back to growth in second quarter

Based in the northern Italian city of Maranello, Ferrari said net profit for the three months ending June 30 compared with 9 million euros last year, when the company was forced to shut production for seven weeks. It was also an improvement over the 184 million euro profit posted in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.

Shipments nearly doubled in the quarter to 2,685, along with net revenues, which surged to 1.03 billion euros from 571 billion euros a year earlier. That was also an improvement of 5% over the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.