Ferrari earnings rise as production bounces back

Revenues were 3.46 billion euros in 2020, an 8% decline from year earlier, and above the 3.4 billion euro target set as the carmaker twice slashed full-year guidance last year due to the COVID-19 impact.

Full-year deliveries were flat in Europe and most of Asia, but down 20% in the Americas and 45.5% in greater China, the latter mostly due to advanced deliveries in 2019.

Ferrari forecast a strong rebound this year. Its guidance is for 4.3 billion euros in net revenues and an adjusted earnings before tax and interest of 970 million euros to 1.02 billion euros. Ferrari last year unveiled three new models -- the Ferrari Portofino M, the SF90 Spider and the 488 GT Modificata -- which will start shipping this year.

Ferrari announced in December that its CEO of two years, Louis Camilleri, had resigned for personal reasons. Chairman John Elkan has taken over until a successor is named.