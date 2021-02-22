Fernando Tatis' $340M, 14-year deal finalized by Padres

While Tatis' contract is of record length, his $24.29 million average salary ranks 19th in baseball.

“Fernando has earned the trust, respect and commitment of our organization,” Padres owner Peter Seidler said in a statement. “Our passionate and loyal fans in San Diego and around the globe now know that Fernando will be wearing a Padres uniform for the next 14 years while displaying his winning and joyful approach to America’s pastime.”

Tatis, 22, hit .277 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a .366 on-base percentage and .571 slugging percentage, and he was fourth in the NL in home runs with 17 and RBIs with 45 while stealing 11 bases.

A son of former major leaguer Fernando Tatis, he has a .301 average in 143 career big league games with 39 home runs, 98 RBIs since his debut on March 28, 2019.

Tatis signed for a $700,000 bonus as an amateur with the Chicago White Sox in 2015, then earned $555,555 as a rookie in 2019 and $219,185 in prorated pay last season. He was traded to San Diego on June 4, 2016, for right-hander James Shields and cash considerations.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports