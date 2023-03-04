Female minor league manager gets day as D-backs bench coach

Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team last year when she led the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa Tarpons.

Gajownik was a two-year starter on South Florida’s softball team and also won a gold medal with the United States in the 2015 Pan American Games.

“Her work ethic and attention to detail has made her a good coach and will also make her a good manager,” Lovullo said.

Gajownik served as video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was on the coaching staff of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the D-backs' Double-A affiliate, last season as the first base coach.

