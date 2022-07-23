Felix postpones retirement for women's 4x400 relay at worlds

“When I got the call, I locked in and refocused,” Felix said.

The third-place finish in the mixed relay gave Felix her 19th medal at world championships, extending a record she already held. Add in her 11 Olympic medals and it brings the total to an even 30.

At the Tokyo Olympics last year, she was on the gold-medal women’s 4x400 relay as part of a “dream team” with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu. The foursome extended the American’s gold-medal winning streak in the event to seven at the Olympics.

Felix leaves quite a big footprint on track. In addition to her bounty of medals, she's also stared down Nike on pregnancy issues during her journey toward becoming an advocate for women's right. She also started her own footwear company called Saysh.

Now, there's a chance for one more victory lap. She's soaking in the moment with her 3-year-old daughter, Camryn, in attendance.

“My best memories of this week are seeing my daughter cheer for me, seeing young women support me and having them thank me for standing up for them, and walking through the stadium and seeing women wearing Saysh,” Felix said.

Combined Shape Caption Sprinter and hurdler Kenneth Ferguson, left, and track and field runner Allyson Felix arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss Combined Shape Caption Sprinter and hurdler Kenneth Ferguson, left, and track and field runner Allyson Felix arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

