journal-news logo
X

Feds won't seek charges against cop in Jacob Blake shooting

Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
Federal prosecutors say they won't file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.

State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey in January after video showed that Blake had been armed with a knife.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched its own investigation days after the shooting. The agency announced Friday that it won’t pursue charges against Sheskey either, saying there’s not enough evidence to prove he used excessive force or violated Blake's federal rights.

In Other News
1
All in: Panthers, Barkov agree on 8-year, $80M extension
2
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day
3
Trump hotel lost $70M despite millions in foreign business
4
Biden restores Bears Ears, other monuments cut by Trump
5
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top