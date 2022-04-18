Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

His release prompted calls from civil rights leaders, community activists, and others who were angry about what they saw as a lenient sentence, for federal prosecutors to charge Van Dyke again.

But the release suggested that another prosecution would not give those critics the kind of satisfaction they were seeking. It said even if Van Dyke was convicted again, a federal judge would consider such factors as the time Van Dyke has already served in prison as well as his good conduct behind bars that led to the his early release.

“Given these factors, there is a significant prospect that a second prosecution would diminish the important results already achieved," the release reads.

The office of John R. Lausch, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, also pointed out that not only will Van Dyke never be a police officer again, his arrest and conviction — he was the first Chicago police officer in half a century to be convicted for an on-duty shooting — led to a host of reforms.

Today, for example, video of police shootings must be released within 60 days; Chicago fought for months to prevent the release of police video showing McDonald's killing before a judge ordered the city to make it publicly available.

Also, while Van Dyke's name was not made public until he was charged in McDonald's death more than a year after the shooting, today the city releases the names of officers involved in shootings quickly, sometimes within weeks.