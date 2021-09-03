Feds probe NY Tesla crash that killed man changing flat tire

The additional fatality was revealed about three weeks after NHTSA opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated driving systems and how they have crashed into parked emergency vehicles. The probe comes as the agency has become more aggressive in looking at automated driving systems since President Joe Biden took office. For years NHTSA has been reluctant to regulate the systems, which have tremendous potential to save lives.

A message was left Friday seeking comment from Tesla, which is based in Palo Alto, California. In the past the company has said Autopilot is a driver-assist system and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times. Tesla has been criticized by the National Transportation Safety Board and others who say it needs a stronger system to watch drivers to make sure they are paying attention.

Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.