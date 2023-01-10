Feds outline new plan for inmates to pay victim restitution

Nassar had by then paid only about $100 per year, the minimum requirement, since he first entered the federal prison system in 2017, the Washington Post first reported. A judge later ordered him to pay more toward his restitution. Funds were also seized from singer R. Kelly's prison account to go to a restitution fund for his victims in a decades-long scheme to use his fame to sexually abuse young fans.

Inmates are allowed to keep large sums of money in their accounts, as long as they’re not dodging ordered debts like child support, alimony or restitution.

The new percentage system would “more equitably account for each inmate’s specific obligations and resources while leaving the inmate with some funds to spend within the institution and/or save for re-entry purposes,” Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters wrote in the proposed change.

Few inmates have such high-dollar accounts, though, and criminal-justice reform advocates worry that the changes could disproportionately affect those who rely on small commissary accounts behind bars and for rebuilding their lives after release.

“There's a handful of bad actors, but this isn't going to target them, it's going to punish all the other guys,” said Kevin Ring, the president of the criminal justice advocacy group FAMM.

The Bureau of Prisons has said about .01% of inmates carry more than $100,000 in their accounts.

The Justice Department considered a system that would divert larger percentages from higher-value accounts, but eventually decided the Bureau of Prisons wasn't equipped to implement it in a completely fair way, though they may consider other ways to divert more from larger balances.

The program would divert lower percentages from the small wages prisoners are paid for labor behind bars. The government will accept public comments on the new rule for the next 30 days.

The proposed change comes after Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco directed the federal prison system in 2021 to strengthen its monitoring of government-run prison deposit accounts.