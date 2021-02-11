Feds: Man charged in riot suggested bringing weapons by boat

Prosecutors revealed the evidence to make the case that Caldwell should remain locked up while he awaits trial.

Authorities also said that during a search of Caldwell’s home, they also found a “Death List” that included the name of an elected official from another state. Investigators also found invoices for more than $750 worth of live ammunition and what appeared to be a gun designed to look like a cellphone, prosecutors said.

Caldwell's lawyer is urging the judge to release him, saying he denies being a member of the Oath Keepers or ever going into the Capitol building. Defense Attorney Thomas Thomas Plofchan said Caldwell has held a top-secret security clearance since 1979, which required multiple special background investigations. Caldwell also ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government, the lawyer said.

The Virginia man is among more than 200 people charged with federal crimes so far in the deadly siege. He was charged with conspiracy last month alongside two other accused members of the Oath Keepers, who are accused of planning in advance to carry out violence. Authorities say Caldwell began plotting to undo President Joe Biden's victory as early as the days after the election.

Prosecutors said the Oath Keepers communicated during the attack about the location of lawmakers. At one point during the siege, Caldwell received a message that said “all members are in the tunnels under the capital,” according to court documents. “Seal them in turn on gas,” it said.

Jessica Watkins, who authorities say conspired with Caldwell, indicated as Biden's inauguration approached that she "was awaiting direction from President Trump,” prosecutors said in another court filing Thursday.

“I am concerned this is an elaborate trap," Watkins in a text message days after the election, according to the court papers. “Unless the POTUS himself activates us, it’s not legit. The POTUS has the right to activate units too. If Trump asks me to come, I will.”

There was no attorney listed for Watkins in the court record.