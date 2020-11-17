Fed's Brainard urges greater diversity in field of economics

Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, noted Tuesday that the economics field is less diverse than other professions, such as law and medicine.

“Diversity and inclusion need to be priorities for every economics department around the country — and for the think tanks, governments, businesses, and many other organizations that train and employ economists,” she said in prepared remarks delivered online to a Fed recruiting event targeted to college students. “We need to make it a national goal to catch up to medicine, science, engineering, and other fields.”