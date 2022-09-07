Fed's Brainard: Rates to rise higher, stay elevated longer

Also Thursday, Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, reiterated her determination to push interest rates higher to get inflation under control. Higher borrowing costs won't necessarily cause a recession, she said, but they raise the chances of one.

Even if the U.S. manages to avoid an economic downturn, Mester said, higher rates will slow growth, disrupt stock and bond markets, and lift unemployment.

“This will be painful in the near term but so is high inflation,” she said in an online discussion with MNI, a news wire.

But Brainard, by contrast, also sketched out a hopeful scenario for the Fed’s policies, arguing that they could achieve an elusive goal known as a “soft landing,” in which growth slows enough to bring down inflation, but not so much as to tip the economy into recession.

Brainard did not warn, as Powell did, that the Fed’s interest rate hikes would cause “pain” and push up the unemployment rate.

Instead, she pointed out that there are signs that supply chain snarls are easing, which should boost factory output and bring down prices. Auto makers and retailers have enjoyed hefty profit margins when goods were scarce and Americans were spending robustly. But as they start to pull back amid high inflation, retailers and car companies may have to cut prices to boost sales, she said.

“I am confident that we will see a return to 2% inflation,” Brainard said.