Fed's Bostic acknowledges trades broke rules, fixes records

The board of the Atlanta Fed said it has accepted Bostic's explanations for the oversights and announced no further actions.

“My board colleagues and I have confidence in President Bostic’s explanation that he did not seek to profit from any (Fed)-related knowledge,” said Elizabeth Smith, chair of the Atlanta Fed Bank's board.

Still, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has asked the Fed's Office of Inspector General to review Bostic’s financial disclosures.

“We look forward to the results of their work and will accept and take appropriate actions based on their findings,” a Fed spokesperson said.

The Fed revised its ethics rules last fall to put tougher limits on investing by Fed officials and senior staff. Those rules took effect May 1. Officials are now largely restricted to owning only diversified mutual funds and have to provide 45 days' notice before making any trade.

Bostic said he has altered his current investments to conform with the updated ethical guidelines.

“I recognize it is my responsibility to understand and abide by every obligation of this office,” Bostic said in a statement. “I want to be clear: At no time did I knowingly authorize or complete a financial transaction based on nonpublic information or with any intent to conceal or sidestep my obligations of transparent and accountable reporting.”