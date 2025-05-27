FedEx Cup finale at East Lake goes to a 72-hole shootout where everyone starts from scratch

The primary goal was to get rid of the staggered start that none of the players seemed to like.

Since 2019, the leader of the FedEx Cup going to East Lake started at 10-under par before the tournament even began. That gave him a two-shot lead over the No. 2 player, and a staggered from there until the last five players who qualified for the 30-man field were at even par.

Now it will effectively be a 72-hole shootout — everyone starts at even par, just like any other tournament — with FedEx Cup going to the winner.

Still to be announced is the prize fund. Scottie Scheffler received a $25 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup last year. The tour indicated the bonus money would be distributed more evenly to account for all 30 players — regardless of their position — have the same chance of winning.

Another key to the changes is East Lake, with players wanting the strongest test possible to decide the FedEx Cup champion. ___

