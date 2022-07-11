Federer unranked for 1st time in 25 years; Djokovic to No. 7

On Monday, Djokovic, Kyrgios and all other players lost whatever points they earned at Wimbledon in 2021, while not gaining any benefit from how they performed during this fortnight.

So Elena Rybakina's first Grand Slam title did her no good in the WTA rankings; she remained at No. 23, where she became the second-lowest women's champion at the grass-court tournament in the professional era, which began in 1968.

The woman she beat in Saturday's final, Ons Jabeur, went from No. 2 to No. 5, even though this was her best showing at a major.

Last year's losing finalist, Karolina Pliskova, fell eight spots to No. 15, and some women who moved ahead of her achieved their career highs on Monday, including Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins at No. 7, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu at No. 10, and French Open runner-up Coco Gauff at No. 11.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek, whose 37-match winning streak ended in Wimbledon's third round, remained at No. 1.

Daniil Medvedev, who is Russian, stayed atop the men's rankings after not being allowed to compete at Wimbledon. He won last year's U.S. Open and was the runner-up at this year's Australian Open.

