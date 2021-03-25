Federal officials: Voters' rights violated in NY House race

The review also found county election officials improperly rejected hundreds of affidavit ballots submitted at polling sites, according to the letter.

The Justice Department did not reply to an email from The Associated Press requesting a copy of the letter.

The department’s letter to Oneida County Attorney Peter Rayhill offered to negotiate a settlement before any lawsuit is filed. Such legal settlements typically involve fines and a requirement for corrective actions, but not a new election.

Rayhill told Syracuse.com that the county intends to cooperate with federal lawyers to work out a settlement.