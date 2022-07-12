Federal judge blocks Arizona's “personhood” abortion law

Rayes had refused to block the personhood law last year, but abortion rights groups renew their request after Roe v. Wade was struck down.

They argued that providers fear they could be charged with child abuse, assault or a litany of other crimes, and that the law was unconstitutionally vague.

The attorney general's office told the judge that the personhood law created no new criminal laws, but admitted in their court filings that prosecutors and courts could have a different view.

Abortion rights groups hailed the ruling, which is almost certain to be appealed.

“The Supreme Court’s catastrophic decision overturning Roe v. Wade has unleashed chaos on the ground, leaving Arizona residents scrambling to figure out if they can get the abortion care they need. People should not have to live in a state of fear when accessing or providing essential healthcare. We will continue our fight to preserve abortion access in Arizona and across the country."