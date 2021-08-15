Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week

The court late Saturday set an expedited schedule following an appeal by Alabama and Georgia realtors of a Friday ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich. The judge refused landlords’ request to put the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium on hold, though she ruled that the freeze is illegal. In issuing her ruling, Friedrich said her “hands are tied” by an appellate decision from the last time courts considered the evictions moratorium in the spring.

The court has given the Justice Department until 9 a.m. Tuesday to respond. The plaintiffs have until Wednesday morning. The parties both asked the court rule by Thursday.