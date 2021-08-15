journal-news logo
X

Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston. A federal judge who declared the earlier nationwide moratorium on evictions illegal is deeply skeptical of the Biden administration’s new order, but says she may lack the power to do anything about it. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Monday promised a decision soon in an effort by Alabama landlords to block the moratorium imposed last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which it said was based on the spread of COVID-19′s delta variant. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston. A federal judge who declared the earlier nationwide moratorium on evictions illegal is deeply skeptical of the Biden administration’s new order, but says she may lack the power to do anything about it. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Monday promised a decision soon in an effort by Alabama landlords to block the moratorium imposed last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which it said was based on the spread of COVID-19′s delta variant. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Nation & World
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is expected to rule this week on whether a moratorium against evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stand

WASHINGTON (AP) — A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is expected to rule this week on whether a moratorium against evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stand.

The court late Saturday set an expedited schedule following an appeal by Alabama and Georgia realtors of a Friday ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich. The judge refused landlords’ request to put the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium on hold, though she ruled that the freeze is illegal. In issuing her ruling, Friedrich said her “hands are tied” by an appellate decision from the last time courts considered the evictions moratorium in the spring.

The court has given the Justice Department until 9 a.m. Tuesday to respond. The plaintiffs have until Wednesday morning. The parties both asked the court rule by Thursday.

The new moratorium, which is set to expire Oct. 3, was announced this month and could keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid. It would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.

In seeking the ruling the realtors said, "This Court should do what the district court thought it could not."

If the D.C. Circuit doesn’t give the landlords what they want, they are expected to seek Supreme Court involvement.

In late June, the high court refused by a 5-4 vote to allow evictions to resume. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, part of the slim majority, said he agreed with Friedrich, but was voting to keep that moratorium in place because it was set to expire at the end of July.

Kavanaugh wrote in a one-paragraph opinion that he would reject any additional extension without a new, clear authorization from Congress, which has not been able to take action.

In Other News
1
Fred strengthens to tropical storm as it heads to US coast
2
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
3
Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul
4
Trudeau triggers Canadian election, voting day Sept. 20
5
The Latest: UN refugee agency says humanitarian aid needed
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top