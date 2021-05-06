Fed warns high asset prices could make investors vulnerable

The report also cited vulnerabilities to U.S. institutions from a possible sharp rise in global interest rates that could strain developing countries.

A worsening of the coronavirus pandemic could also stress the financial systems in emerging markets and some European countries, the Fed said.

The risk of instability in those markets could interact with existing vulnerabilities at U.S financial institutions and “pose additional risks to the U.S. financial system," the Fed said.

Recent developments explored in the report include the March collapse of Archegos Capital Management, which generated more than $10 billion in losses at top global banks.

Brainard said the failure of Archegos “highlights the potential for nonbank financial institutions such as hedge funds and other leveraged investors to generate large losses in the financial system.”

She said the incident demonstrated the “limited visibility” regulators have into hedge-fund operations.

“The potential for material distress at hedge funds to affect broader financial conditions underscores the importance of more granular, higher-frequency disclosures,” Brainard said.