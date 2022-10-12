Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation

In minutes from their Sept. 20-21 meeting released Wednesday, the Fed policymakers judged that a “softening of the labor market’’ — likely including higher unemployment — would be needed to curb the nation's intense inflationary pressures. They noted that hiring remained “robust," which itself fuels high inflation as wages rise sharply.

The minutes show that the policymakers expressed concern during their meeting that the U.S. economy might be vulnerable to damage from a sputtering Chinese economy and a slowdown in Europe arising from Russia's war against Ukraine.