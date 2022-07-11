Fear up for Brazil's heated election as party official slain

RAPS, a non-partisan group for political action, decried “the rising political violence” in Brazil and called on “leaders to act immediately.”

“We need to alert democratic institutions and public opinion about the need for more civic dialogue actions in this country. Political violence can no longer be tolerated in Brazil," the RAPS statement said.

The president of Brazil's Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said the killing was “a pure expression of this moment of a lot of political hatred, a lot of intolerance.” He urged Bolsonaro and da Silva to calm their supporters down.

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, made a similar plea.

The singer Anitta, one of Brazil's most popular entertainers and a frequent critic of Bolsonaro's since he took office in 2019, surprised many by saying Arruda's killing had convinced her to vote for da Silva, who is called Lula by most Brazilians. Many of her young fans expressed a similar opinion on social media.

“I do not support the Workers' Party, I never did. But this year I will be with Lula," Anitta said on Twitter. “If there were not a death in this case of the Lula supporter being killed by a Bolsonaro supporter I would say these people's stupidity is funny. It is not. It is scary.”

Da Silva said on Twitter on Monday that Brazil needs “to regain normalcy” and blamed Bolsonaro's anti-left rhetoric for the incident.

Bolsonaro said he opposes any act of violence, though he did not discuss the alleged involvement of his supporter in Arruda's slaying. He has repeatedly accused the left of stoking political violence.

Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of the Workers’ Party, struck out at those on the right by lamenting “a tragedy resulting from the intolerance of those people.” She shared several photos of Arruda, a father of four, at his birthday party wearing a black T-shirt with an image of da Silva. Many other tributes followed on social media.

Carlos Melo, a Sao Paulo-based political science professor at Insper University, said Arruda’s killing has a chance to cool political vehemence and quell political violence, but he warned it could make violence the new normal in the current presidential campaign.

Melo said he thinks the slaying will hurt Bolsonaro, who has rallied his supporters by painting his campaign as a fight of good vs. evil but ultimately cannot control their actions.

“This violence in Brazilian politics didn't start on Saturday. Lula's bus was fired at in 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed that year, other smaller incidents have taken place since,” Melo said in a phone interview.

“What is different now is that this is a killing, and Bolsonaro will be watched more closely so we know whether he can control his radicals or not. That is an open question now."

___ Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

People attend the funeral of Marcelo Arruda held inside Sebastiao Flores gymnasium in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Federal prison guard Jorge Jose da Rocha killed the local official from the leftist Workers' Party in the Brazilian state of Parana, according to state police. (AP Photo/Alexander Moschkowich)

Municipal guards carry the coffin of Marcelo Arruda, a local official from the leftist Workers' Party, at the Jardim Sao Paulo cemetery for his burial in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, Monday, July 11, 2022. A federal prison guard killed the local official, according to state police. (AP Photo/Alexander Moschkowich)

An image of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva covers the coffin of Marcelo Arruda, a local official from the leftist Workers' Party, during his burial at Jardim Sao Paulo cemetery in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, Monday, July 11, 2022. Federal prison guard Jorge Jose da Rocha killed Arruda in the Brazilian state of Parana, according to state police. (AP Photo/Alexander Moschkowich)