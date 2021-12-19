Fear of extremes driving voters in Chile presidential runoff

The two candidates couldn't be more polar opposites.

Kast, 55, a devout Roman Catholic and father of nine, emerged from the far right fringe after having won less than 8% of the vote in 2017. He rose steadily in the polls this time with a divisive discourse emphasizing conservative family values and playing on Chileans' fears that a surge in migration — from Haiti and Venezuela — is driving crime.

A longtime lawmaker, he has a record of attacking Chile's LGBTQ community and advocating more restrictive abortion laws. He also accused outgoing President Sebastian Pinera, a fellow conservative, of betraying the economic legacy of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, the country's former military leader. Kast's brother, Miguel, was one of Pinochet's top advisers.

Boric, 35, would become Chile’s youngest modern president. He was among several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher quality education. If elected, he said, he will “bury” the neoliberal economic model left by Pinochet and raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services, fight inequality and boost protections of the environment.

In recent days, both candidates tried to veer toward the center.

"I'm not an extremist. ... I don't feel far right," Kast proclaimed in the final stretch even as he was dogged by revelations that his German-born father had been a card-carrying member of Adolf Hitler's Nazi party.

Meanwhile Boric, who is backed by a coalition of leftist parties that includes Chile's Communist Party, brought more centrist advisers onto his team and promised that any changes would be gradual and fiscally responsible.

“On both sides, people are voting out of fear,” said Funk. “Neither side is particularly enthused with their candidate but they are voting out of fear that, if Kast wins, there will an authoritarian regression or because they fear Boric is too young, inexperienced and aligned with the communists.”

Whoever wins is likely to have a slim mandate and be hemmed in by a divided congress.

In addition, the political rules could soon change because a newly elected convention is rewriting the country's Pinochet-era constitution. The convention — the nation's most powerful elected institution — could in theory call for new presidential elections when it concludes its work next year and if the new charter is ratified in a plebiscite.

___

Associated Press writer Patricia Luna reported in Santiago and AP writer Joshua Goodman reported from Miami.

Caption Republican Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast holds his closing campaign rally ahead of the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Caption Republican Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast holds his closing campaign rally ahead of the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the I approve Dignity coalition, waves to supporters during his closing campaign rally ahead of the presidential run-off election in in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Caption Presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the I approve Dignity coalition, waves to supporters during his closing campaign rally ahead of the presidential run-off election in in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Supporters of Republican Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast wait for the start of his closing campaign rally ahead of the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Caption Supporters of Republican Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast wait for the start of his closing campaign rally ahead of the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Supporters of presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the "I approve Dignity" coalition, cheer prior to the closing campaign rally ahead of the presidential run-off election, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Caption Supporters of presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the "I approve Dignity" coalition, cheer prior to the closing campaign rally ahead of the presidential run-off election, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Electoral workers joke with a stickers that read in Spanish "President" while preparing a school to be a polling station for the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold the vote on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Caption Electoral workers joke with a stickers that read in Spanish "President" while preparing a school to be a polling station for the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold the vote on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Election booths and chairs sit idle before being arranged at a school that will serve as a polling station for the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold a presidential run-off election on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Caption Election booths and chairs sit idle before being arranged at a school that will serve as a polling station for the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold a presidential run-off election on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Demonstrators burn an election campaign flag of presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, of the Republican Party, at Italy Plaza in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold a presidential run-off election on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Caption Demonstrators burn an election campaign flag of presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, of the Republican Party, at Italy Plaza in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold a presidential run-off election on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption An anti-government protester waves a Chilean flag before police vehicles parked in Italy Plaza in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold a presidential run-off election on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Caption An anti-government protester waves a Chilean flag before police vehicles parked in Italy Plaza in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold a presidential run-off election on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Electoral workers prepare a school to be a polling station for the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold a presidential run-off election on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Caption Electoral workers prepare a school to be a polling station for the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Chile will hold a presidential run-off election on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix