FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters

All three vaccines in the U.S. still offer strong protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19 — and the nation's priority remains getting first doses to 66 million eligible but unvaccinated Americans who are most at risk as the extra-contagious delta variant continues to circulate.

But experts continue to debate whether there’s value in using boosters to head off milder infections in most vaccinated adults, an approach proposed by the Biden administration.

FDA scientists recently flagged shortcomings in the data J&J submitted in applying for a booster dose, including little data on the strength of protection in people who got a six-month booster. A review released earlier this week said a study of the two-month boost suggests “there may be a benefit.”

J&J’s single-shot vaccine has consistently shown lower effectiveness than the two-shot mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, a point FDA reviewers noted in their review. That gap in protection is likely to play a key role as panelists weigh the need and scope of boosters.

The J&J vaccine was highly anticipated for its one-and-done formulation, and it is made with a different technology than its Pfizer and Moderna competitors. But its rollout was hurt by a series of troubles including manufacturing problems and some rare but serious side effects including a blood clot disorder and a neurological reaction called Guillain-Barre syndrome. In both cases, regulators decided the shot’s benefits outweighed those risks.

The vast majority of the 188 million Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have received the Pfizer or Moderna options, while J&J recipients account for only about 15 million.

